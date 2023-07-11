Kim Yo-jong's reference to South as 'Republic of Korea' may indicate change

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday referred to Seoul as the "Republic of Korea," South Korea's official name, in two statements, signaling a change in its decadeslong strategy to unify the Korean Peninsula under North Korea's lead, according to observers.

The name change in Kim Yo-jong's statements -- which were issued in both Korean and English -- may indicate that Pyongyang has started to recognize Seoul as a separate state in a hostile manner, they said.

North Korea has long referred to South Korea as "south Korea" or "the south Korean puppet," as it has long claimed to be the sole legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula with the two Koreas being technically at war.

But Monday's statement over an alleged intrusion of US spy aircraft into North Korea's airspace reflects a major deviation from this tendency with the use of expressions like the "Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff" and the "clans of the Republic of Korea."

Also on Tuesday, Kim urged the "Republic of Korea's military gang to shut their mouth" to condemn South Korea for its earlier statement defending the US spy aircraft.

The move was likely intentional, observers said.

Yang Moo-jin, professor and president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Kim Yo-jong's mention of the Republic of Korea, or ROK, carries "significant meaning, indicating that North Korea views the inter-Korean relationship as a relationship between two sovereign states."

The 1991 Basic Agreement defined inter-Korean relations as a "special interim relationship stemming from the process toward unification," rather than a traditional relationship between separate states.

Yang also pointed out that "Kim Yo-jong's role is expected to undergo changes in line with the shift of inter-Korean relations toward a state-to-state relationship."

North Korea has occasionally used the term "Republic of Korea" in rare instances. These instances include when South Korea is quoted in third-party statements or when joint statements are issued following inter-Korean summits and talks.

"In light of recent developments, including the North Korean Foreign Ministry's statement regarding the proposed visit by Hyundai Asan and Kim Yo-jong's reference to the Republic of Korea, we will closely monitor North Korea's intentions and future actions," a senior official at the Unification Ministry, who wished to remain anonymous, said, referring to the arm of Hyundai that engages in inter-Korean projects, during a closed-door briefing.

On July 1, North Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry blocked the access of Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun to the country as she sought to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the death of her husband, the late Chung Mong-hun, on Mount Kumgang. Hyundai in the late 1990s took part in a joint venture with North Korea to develop Mount Kumgang as a tourist attraction, but the project collapsed due to soured relations.

The handling of Hyun's request by North Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry was considered a rare move for the ministry, which is charged with handling affairs with what the North considers other countries. In the past, the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, has been in charge of dealing with the relations with South Korea. However, the latter agency has remained silent since 2021 on the relationship between the two Koreas.

South Korea's Constitution does not recognize North Korea as an independent state, but its courts have sought to do so, for example in a damage suit seeking compensation for the abduction of two South Koreans who were forced into wartime labor in the North. In May, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that North Korea pay 50 million won ($38,682) each to compensate the two South Korean nationals.