 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Twin pandas born in S. Korea for the first time

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 14:19
Twin baby pandas born between Ai Bao and Le Bao (Everland)
Twin baby pandas born between Ai Bao and Le Bao (Everland)

Twin giant panda babies have been born at a South Korean amusement park's zoo.

According to Everland, the country's largest amusement park, Ai Bao and Le Bao, a panda couple on loan from China, had two female babies, on Friday morning. Everland said the first cub was born at 4:52 a.m. and the second at 6:39 a.m., respectively at its zoo in Yongin, south of Seoul. The mother Ai Bao and her newborns are in good condition. The baby pandas weigh 180 grams and 140 grams each, it added.

A picture of Ai Bao and her female twin pandas that were born early in the morning on Friday at Everland in Yongin, south of Seoul (Everland)
A picture of Ai Bao and her female twin pandas that were born early in the morning on Friday at Everland in Yongin, south of Seoul (Everland)

This is the first public instance of twin pandas being born in Korea. Nearly half of all panda births are twins.

Nine-year-old female Ai Bao became pregnant in February after she succeeded in natural mating with her partner, 10-year-old Le Bao, the company said.

The sole panda couple here arrived from China in 2016 after Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to lease the bears for joint research purposes following his visit to Seoul in 2014.

Their first baby, Fu Bao, a three-year-old female giant panda, was born on July 20, 2020. Fu Bao is scheduled to leave for China to meet her mate next year when she turns four. The specific date has not yet been set.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114