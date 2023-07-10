 Back To Top
National

S. Korea sends additional military supplies bound for Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 20:17       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 20:24

The armed service's KC-330 transport aircraft unloads emergency aid supplies at an airport in Canada to support the country's efforts to fight wildfires on July 5. (Republic of Korea Air Force)
The armed service's KC-330 transport aircraft unloads emergency aid supplies at an airport in Canada to support the country's efforts to fight wildfires on July 5. (Republic of Korea Air Force)

South Korea has dispatched a military transport aircraft to send additional military supplies to Ukraine, a defense official here said Monday.

The defense ministry made the decision to provide the supplies at Kyiv's request, the official said, noting that Seoul has offered humanitarian and military logistics support to help "defend Ukraine's freedom."

"We decided to send additional military supplies in consideration of Ukraine's request, and have sent a military transport aircraft to transport related materials," the official said without elaborating on the plane's destination and other details.

The move came as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Lithuania on Monday to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit later this week, where the protracted war in Ukraine is expected to be a prominent agenda item.

South Korea has sent various forms of nonlethal aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion but has rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons. (Yonhap)

