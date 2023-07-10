 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

Mexican presidential candidate promises to invite BTS to Mexico

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:52       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:52
Marcelo Ebrard, one of the major candidates in Mexico’s 2024 presidential election, talks about his plan to invite BTS to the country in a video uploaded on his TikTok where he holds a poster with pictures of BTS members (TikTok)
Marcelo Ebrard, one of the major candidates in Mexico’s 2024 presidential election, talks about his plan to invite BTS to the country in a video uploaded on his TikTok where he holds a poster with pictures of BTS members (TikTok)

Marcelo Ebrard, one of the major candidates in Mexico’s 2024 presidential race, has vowed to invite K-pop superstar group BTS to the country as part of his election campaign, according to news reports Monday.

On Saturday, the 63-year-old former foreign minister visited an animation festival held in Actopan, Hidalgo, eastern Mexico to woo young voters where he shared his plan to bring BTS to the event as early as 2025.

Holding a poster with pictures of BTS members, he said, “In 2025 when they are supposed to complete their mandatory military service, or maybe in 2024, we could invite them.”

"We should make it possible for them to come here," he said.

Ebrard, who has served as the country’s foreign minister since the inauguration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in December 2018, resigned from his position in June to compete for the presidential nomination of the ruling left-leaning National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party.

He has openly displayed his interest in Korean culture. He attended Blackpink’s concert held in Mexico City earlier in April.

Other contenders for the ruling party's presidential candidate nomination include Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City, and Alfonso Durazo, former minister of internal affairs.

The party will carry out a public opinion poll to check the suitability of its presidential candidates between July and August and proceed with the second poll in December. Mexico’s presidential election is scheduled for June 2 next year. The new president’s term will begin on December 1 of the same year.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114