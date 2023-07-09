Lee Kang-in signs with PSG; Kim Min-jae ‘nears deal’ with Bayern

Lee Kang-in poses for a photo with his new uniform after signing with Paris Saint-Germain, in this photo to the PSG homepage on Sunday. (Paris Saint-Germain homepage)

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in finalized a deal to play for Paris Saint-Germain through 2028, according to the French team’s website on Sunday, while his compatriot Kim Min-jae is reportedly inching to closing a deal with Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old Lee will become the first South Korean to officially don the PSG uniform in the coming season, after playing two seasons for Mallorca in the Spanish League.

“It’s incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world," said Lee Kang-in through the comment cited in the website. "I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

His transfer fee was reported to be 22 million euros ($24.1 million).

Lee’s new team boasts a packed roster, even after the departure of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi last season. He is slated to join Brazil’s Neymar and France’s own Kylian Mbappe, although reports have surfaced that Mbappe is close to parting ways with Paris.

Lee’s tenure with PSG will mark the first time for Lee to embark on a pro club career outside of Spain. After joining Valencia’s academy in 2011 at the age of 10, he kicked off his senior career with Valencia B in 2017. He made his first team debut in 2018, and transferred to Mallorca in 2021, where he kicked off a two-year stint with the team.