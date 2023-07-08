 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2023 - 12:40       Updated : Jul 8, 2023 - 12:40
A promotional image for BTS member Jungkook's performance as a solo artist in the 2023 Summer Concert Series hosted by ABC's famous morning talk show
A promotional image for BTS member Jungkook's performance as a solo artist in the 2023 Summer Concert Series hosted by ABC's famous morning talk show "Good Morning America" (Yonhap)

Jungkook of K-pop megastar BTS will headline this year's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by the famous U.S. morning talk show.

The vocalist will open the concert on July 14 at New York's Central Park with "Seven," his first official solo song set to come out earlier that day, the show's broadcaster ABC said on social media Friday (US time).

It will be Jungkook's first performance in the annual event as a solo artist although he has performed as a group in the 2019 edition.

