Infinite joins second-generation boy band comeback rush

K-pop boy band Infinite is returning as a full group this month, amid the rush of veteran boy band comebacks.
The band's agency, Infinite Co., on Friday heralded the six-piece's long-awaited comeback for July 31 with a poster in black and gold.
The sextet's return comes five years after it released its last album, its third LP "Top Seed," in 2018.
This is the first time the group is getting together following its departure from its former agency Woolim Entertainment under which it debuted in 2010.
This year, the six bandmates established their own company, Infinite Co., to continue their group activities. Woolim's CEO unconditionally transferred all trademark rights of Infinite to the members, enabling them to stay together without any legal complications.
Band leader Kim Sung-kyu is the head of the new management.
Since 2018, the six members have been pursuing their individual careers and carrying out their military duties.
Kim recently dropped his solo single "Small Talk" and held concerts in Asia, while Lee Seong-jong debuted solo in March with his first single "The One."
Nam Woo-hyun recently ended his solo fan-meeting tour around five cities in Asia and Jang Dong-woo is performing in the musical "Dream High."
Members Lee Sung-yeol and L -- who goes by the name Kim Myung-soo for his acting roles -- have been cast together in MBC's new drama "Numbers," with Kim taking the lead role in the series.
Over the past five years, even though the members went in different directions, they managed to stay connected, launching fan meetings and holding online broadcasts together, reassuring fans.
On June 9, the six celebrated their 13th anniversary together and livestreamed the event via YouTube.
"We've been talking about making a company since last year. We never said that we were disbanding, but we feel sorry for keeping the fans waiting indefinitely for so long," the group had said then as they announced the establishment of Infinite Co.
With the comeback, the band is also launching a global concert tour in August. This marks Infinite's first full-group concert in seven years since its summer gig, "Summer Concert 3," in 2016.
Under the title "Comeback Again," the band will kick off the tour in Seoul on Aug. 19-20 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park and continue the series in Japan on Aug. 27, Taiwan on Sept. 2 and Macao on Sept. 9.
Infinite is among the series of the so-called "second-generation" boy bands -- those that debuted in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- making their long-awaited reunions.
On Tuesday, 13-year group Teen Top returned as a quartet with its new album "4Sho after a three-year break. SHINee also made a full-fledged comeback with its eighth LP "Hard" last month, while Ukiss gathered its former and current members to launch a special album in celebration of its 15th anniversary.