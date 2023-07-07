Infinite joins second-generation boy band comeback rush

K-pop boy band Infinite is returning as a full group this month, amid the rush of veteran boy band comebacks.

The band's agency, Infinite Co., on Friday heralded the six-piece's long-awaited comeback for July 31 with a poster in black and gold.

The sextet's return comes five years after it released its last album, its third LP "Top Seed," in 2018.

This is the first time the group is getting together following its departure from its former agency Woolim Entertainment under which it debuted in 2010.

This year, the six bandmates established their own company, Infinite Co., to continue their group activities. Woolim's CEO unconditionally transferred all trademark rights of Infinite to the members, enabling them to stay together without any legal complications.

Band leader Kim Sung-kyu is the head of the new management.

Since 2018, the six members have been pursuing their individual careers and carrying out their military duties.

Kim recently dropped his solo single "Small Talk" and held concerts in Asia, while Lee Seong-jong debuted solo in March with his first single "The One."

Nam Woo-hyun recently ended his solo fan-meeting tour around five cities in Asia and Jang Dong-woo is performing in the musical "Dream High."