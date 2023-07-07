 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 15:32
(Getty Images Bank)
(Getty Images Bank)

Twitter is threatening to take legal action against Meta, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets, following the launch of its new text-based app Threads.

Twitter's legal team sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging Meta of unlawfully obtaining Twitter's intellectual property to create a "copycat" app, a number of news outlets including CNN reported.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, tweeted, "Competition is fine, cheating is not," after reports revealed Twitter's intention to sue.

Meta responded, stating that the Threads' engineering team does not include any former Twitter employees.

Zuckerberg posted on his Threads page, “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

Threads, unveiled as a direct rival to Twitter, amassed over 30 million users in less than 16 hours after launch, Meta said Thursday.

(Zuckerburg's Twitter)
(Zuckerburg's Twitter)

Right after its launch, Zuckerburg tweeted a Spiderman meme for the first time since 2012, alluding to the face-off between the two similar social media.

Threads gives Instagram users easier access, allowing them to log in through their Instagram and carry over usernames and verifications. Users can also choose to follow their Instagram friends, but there is no way to delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account, too, at this stage.

The app currently does not have paid tiers or advertisements, unlike Twitter, which announced it would limit the number of tweets users could view per day and charge for Tweetdeck, an account management platform.

Users can post up to 500 characters per post, as well as links, photos and videos up to 5 minutes long.

Hashtags and keyword searches are not available on threads at this moment, but more features are expected to come.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114