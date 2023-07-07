Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

Twitter is threatening to take legal action against Meta, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets, following the launch of its new text-based app Threads.

Twitter's legal team sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging Meta of unlawfully obtaining Twitter's intellectual property to create a "copycat" app, a number of news outlets including CNN reported.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, tweeted, "Competition is fine, cheating is not," after reports revealed Twitter's intention to sue.

Meta responded, stating that the Threads' engineering team does not include any former Twitter employees.

Zuckerberg posted on his Threads page, “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

Threads, unveiled as a direct rival to Twitter, amassed over 30 million users in less than 16 hours after launch, Meta said Thursday.