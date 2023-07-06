 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:15       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:15

Josun Hotels & Resorts presents summer promotions

Josun Hotels & Resorts is presenting promotions celebrating the summer season at its Seoul, Busan and Jeju properties.

Westin Josun Seoul offers two champagne promotions with side dishes: Champagne Tribaut with French fries, and Champagne Duval-Leroy with seafood dishes.

Westin Josun Busan showcases gourmet dishes featuring healthy seafood, while Grand Josun Jeju is holding a saxophone and vocal music concert every Friday and Saturday from July 21 to Aug. 12.

For more details, visit the official website of Josun Hotels & Resorts.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers Korean delicacies for summer

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts presents Korean cuisines featuring healthy ingredients for the summer season.

Myongwolgwan, the hotel's Korean barbecue restaurant, offers galbitang with abalone and algae at 54,000 won.

Ondal, the hotel's Korean restaurant, offers seasonal items, including chilled salads with seafood, Korean pancake, eel soup and samgyetang with prices starting at 58,000 won.

All the promotional menus above will be available until Aug. 31.

For more inquiries or reservations, call Myongwolgwan at (02) 450-4595 and Ondal at (02) 450-4518.

InterContinental Seoul Coex showcases organic desserts for kids

InterContinental Seoul Coex, in collaboration with the Pinkfong Co., presents organic desserts for kids for the summer vacation season.

The new desserts include a shaved ice and waffle pops combo and an organic cookie bundle, priced at 55,000 won and 15,000 won, respectively.

The shaved ice and waffle pops, featuring milk sherbet, seasonal berries and cotton candy with playful decorations, are available in July and August.

For inquires and reservations, call (02) 3430-8888.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents Chinese cuisine

Sheraton Grand Incheon’s Chinese restaurant Yue offers a seasonal dining deal with healthy seafood.

Various Chinese dishes, from stir-fried sea cucumbers and mushrooms to fried eels seasoned with XO sauce are available.

The restaurant also presents a traditional Chinese soup named Buddha Jumps Over the Wall in combination with samgyetang, a traditional Korean ginseng-stuffed chicken with soup.

The dining deal is available from July to September and reservations are required one day in advance.

For more information, call (032) 835-1000.

Paradise City hosts 2023 Summer Festa

Paradise City is holding the 2023 Summer Festa in celebration of the summer vacation season after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival features a range of exciting activities such as pool parties, photo shoot events and night spas.

As part of the event, tickets for pool parties and free accommodation will also be raffled off.

For more information and reservations, visit Paradise City’s official website.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
