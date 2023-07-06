Dog owner and friend who buried dog alive face jail terms

A buried poodle's snout is seen in an empty lot in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island on April 20, 2022. (Online community)

Prison terms have been requested for a dog owner and her male accomplice who buried a poodle alive, the Jeju District Prosecutor's Office revealed on Thursday.

During the final trial at Jeju District Court, the prosecutors sought sentences of 18 months and 10 months for the woman in her 30s and the man in his 40s, respectively. They were indicted on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.

According to Article 10 of the Animal Protection Act, those who commit animal abuse face up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of 30 million won ($23,000).

In April of last year, they dug a hole in an empty lot in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island and buried the poodle in the pit at 2:54 a.m., leaving only a small opening for the snout.

The dog's suffering lasted for six hours until a passerby, who was alerted to the dog's presence by barking sounds, rescued it at around 8:50 a.m.

The police were able to locate the owner of the dog by checking the dog's implanted microchip, which showed whom it was registered to.

In the final statement, the woman's legal representative cited her mental stress as the cause of her impulsive criminal behavior, while the man's legal representative defended him based on his irrational and hasty decision made in response to the woman's sudden request.

Both the woman and man expressed remorse, saying that they were sorry for the act.

The final verdict hearing is scheduled to take place next month.

The seven-year-old dog is now fully rehabilitated and living with a new family under a new name on Jeju Island.