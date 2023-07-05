Prosecution demands life sentence for woman accused of killing husband with son

The prosecution is seeking a life imprisonment for a 43-year-old woman who colluded with her middle school son in the murder of her husband, in her second trial at Daejeon High Court on Wednesday.

In October, the woman was referred to trial on charges of manslaughtering her 50-year-old husband. She was sentenced to life in the first trial.

When her husband fell asleep at home, she stabbed him with a needle filled with antifreeze, and then struck him using blunt objects. The son further faced charges of damaging the dead body in the bathroom.

She claimed self-defense, arguing that she was subject to physical and verbal abuse by her alcoholic husband. However, forensic evidence contradicted her defense, suggesting that the husband was the victim of violence.

Further investigation revealed that the motives behind the murder were related to financial difficulties and the woman's dissatisfaction with her husband's attitude towards her language disorder.

She sought to involve her son in the criminal activity in an attempt to take advantage of his conflicted relationship with his father.

The first trial court sentenced the woman to life imprisonment, citing the malicious and cruel nature of the premeditated crime and her unremorseful attitude.

As for the teenage son, the court determined that there was a high possibility of him being reformed and rehabilitated, issuing an indefinite prison sentence ranging from a minimum of seven years to a maximum of 15 years.

In the final statement, she pleaded for leniency, citing the reason that she would never be able to see her other child, a second younger son whose age was not disclosed.

The woman’s final verdict hearing will be held on Aug. 18.