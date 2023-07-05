 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea, India discuss industry, economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 10:42       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 10:42
This photo shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (Right) speaking with an economic delegation from India in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (Right) speaking with an economic delegation from India in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top trade official met with an Indian industry delegation in Seoul on Wednesday for talks on ways to expand bilateral economic and industry ties, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with the visiting delegation led by Sanjiv Puri, president designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry, and discussed how to enhance cooperation on the overall economy and major industry sectors, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Two-way trade hit an all-time high of $27.8 billion last year, according to Seoul government data. (Yonhap)

