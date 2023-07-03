YG's Treasure taps into US market with Columbia Records

K-pop boy band Treasure has joined hands with Columbia Records, a label unit under Sony Music, in its ambitious bid to make inroads into the US market.

Treasure's agency YG Entertainment on Monday announced the group forged a partnership with Columbia Records to support the launch of the band's second studio album "Reboot" in the US next month.

Columbia Records will be assisting Treasure in the global distribution as well as local marketing and promotion of the new album, YG said.

Columbia Records is a subsidiary label owned by global music company Sony Music Entertainment and represents such high-profile artists as Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

The partnership is the US music label's latest collaboration with a K-pop act. This year, Columbia teamed up with girl group Ive for the band's global launch of album "I've Ive."

In 2020, the label also handled the promotion and distribution of K-pop sensation BTS' megahit English-language single "Dynamite," playing a significant role in the song's US success.

Since Treasure's debut in 2020, the multinational 10-piece boy band has risen to stardom with its chart-bashing hits including "Boy," "Hello" and "Jikjin."

Backed by its wide global following, the band successfully completed its first global concert tour, "Hello" this year and attracted 300,000 concertgoers over 40 shows spanning 17 Asian cities.

Treasure is set to make a full-fledged comeback in August with "Reboot."