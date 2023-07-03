Photos of mountaintop lovebug invasion go viral

Photos uploaded by a social media user show a swarm of lovebugs covering the top of Bukhansan in Seoul on June 30.

Photos of a Seoul mountaintop covered in lovebugs, a species of March fly that are usually found in pairs, went viral after it was shared on social media last week.

The photos were taken June 30 on Bukhansan, a mountain located on the northern periphery of Seoul, according to a social media user who uploaded the photos. The mountain, which is at the center of a national park of the same name, is a popular hiking destination for both locals and tourists.

The park authorities have decided not to intervene to end the lovebug outbreak.

"We did not conduct a chemical or biological extermination, (as it) could affect the park's ecosystem," the park said on its official Instagram page Saturday.

"Plecia nearctica, or lovebugs, are beneficial insects that are not harmful to humans and, due to their short lifespan which lasts a maximum of seven days, the swarm is expected to die out early this month," the park added.