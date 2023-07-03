 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Photos of mountaintop lovebug invasion go viral

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 15:42       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 15:42
Photos uploaded by a social media user show a swarm of lovebugs covering the top of Bukhansan in Seoul on June 30.
Photos uploaded by a social media user show a swarm of lovebugs covering the top of Bukhansan in Seoul on June 30.

Photos of a Seoul mountaintop covered in lovebugs, a species of March fly that are usually found in pairs, went viral after it was shared on social media last week.

The photos were taken June 30 on Bukhansan, a mountain located on the northern periphery of Seoul, according to a social media user who uploaded the photos. The mountain, which is at the center of a national park of the same name, is a popular hiking destination for both locals and tourists.

The park authorities have decided not to intervene to end the lovebug outbreak.

"We did not conduct a chemical or biological extermination, (as it) could affect the park's ecosystem," the park said on its official Instagram page Saturday.

"Plecia nearctica, or lovebugs, are beneficial insects that are not harmful to humans and, due to their short lifespan which lasts a maximum of seven days, the swarm is expected to die out early this month," the park added.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114