 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

77% of infanticide suspects in their teens, 20s: data

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 14:22       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 14:46
A suspect arrested for allegedly killing her two newborn babies and storing their bodies in a refrigerator is escorted to the Prosecutors' Office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on June 30. (Yonhap)
A suspect arrested for allegedly killing her two newborn babies and storing their bodies in a refrigerator is escorted to the Prosecutors' Office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on June 30. (Yonhap)

More than 70 percent of infanticide suspects caught by police over the past nine years were in their teens and 20s, a lawmaker said Sunday, citing police data.

Out of 86 people accused of killing young children between 2013-2021, 38 suspects, or 44 percent, were in their 20s, while 29 suspects, of 34 percent, were aged 14-19, according to National Police Agency data released by Rep. Jung Woo-taek of the ruling People Power Party.

The two age groups accounted for 77 percent of the total suspects, followed by those in their 30s (19 percent) and those aged between 41-50 (3 percent).

By gender, women far exceeded men, with 78 suspects being female, while only eight were male.

During the same period, 361 people were accused of child abandonment. Of the accused, 73 were aged 20 or under and 140 were recorded to be in their 20s. The two age groups accounted for 59 percent of the total.

The lawmaker attributed unexpected pregnancies at a young age to the higher number of suspects in those age groups in cases of infanticide and child abandonment.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114