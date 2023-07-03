Hana seeks to foster financial talent in Indonesia

From left: George Wijaya, vice-rector of Indonesia’s Binus University, Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto, and Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung pose for a photo at a ceremony held at Hana’s headquarters in Seoul, Friday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Monday it is working together with Binus University, a prestigious private university in Indonesia, to foster global talent in the financial sector.

Under the partnership agreement signed in Seoul on Friday, Hana Financial Group will provide opportunities for Indonesian university students to work as interns at Hana offices starting in the second half of this year. Binus University plans to operate the International Talent Pool Management program, which provides credits for one semester for internship completion, the first of its kind in Indonesia.

During the internship program, Binus University students will get the chance to experience various training, such as working at Hana Bank's global departments and specialized branches as well as receiving mentoring from Hana employees. Outstanding internship graduates will be eligible for scholarships and placements at Hana Bank Indonesia and Next Transformtech Indonesia, an IT solutions company under Hana Financial.

"We have been making continuous efforts to contribute to local communities in Indonesia since our entry into the country 33 years ago, such as providing scholarships to university students,” Hana Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung said.

"We will continue to offer generous support and closer collaboration to outstanding global talent."

This collaboration comes after a meeting between Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo and Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Korean Financial Supervisory Service, in Indonesia in May, which marked the launch of the "Hana Financial Youth IT Academy" aimed at cultivating global talent in information technology.

Since the establishment of the academy, Hana Financial Group has been closely working with the Indonesian Embassy to develop comprehensive educational programs.

"As 70 percent of our graduates aim to be employed by global corporations, today's event with Hana Financial Group holds great significance," George Wijaya, vice-rector of Binus University, a press release quoted him as saying during Friday’s event.

Meanwhile, Hana Financial Group plans to expand its collaboration with more local universities, including Universitas Indonesia and Institut Teknologi Bandung, in efforts to discover and support talent in Indonesia.