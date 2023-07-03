 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Finance

S. Korea's exports to US up 5.5% per year for 10 years under KORUS FTA

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 11:16       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 11:16
The flags of South Korea (right) and the United States. (123rf)
The flags of South Korea (right) and the United States. (123rf)

South Korea's exports to the United States rose more than 5 percent per year on average over the past decade thanks to the 2012 bilateral free trade agreement, compared with a 1.5 percent increase in the country's overall exports, a think tank said Monday.

South Korea's shipments to the US jumped to $96.3 billion in 2021 from $56.4 billion in 2011, marking a yearly 5.5 percent growth on average, according to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

During the period, the country's overall exports inched up 1.5 percent on-year from $555.2 billion to 644.4 billion.

By sector, shipments of the chemicals, steel and auto sectors to the US have showed marked growth thanks to the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, with sales of high-tech industries surging more than 50 percent, the think tank said.

Imports from the US also advanced 5 percent on average per year to $73.2 billion in 2021, compared with 1.6 percent growth of South Korea's overall imports during the 2011-2021 period.

South Korea's trade surplus with the US rose to $19.3 billion per year on average during the 2012-2021 period, compared with a yearly average of $9.3 billion logged from 2007-2011, the data showed.

"In 10 years, the KORUS FTA had served as a key tool for the two nations to expand bilateral trade and investment and to ensure stable supply chains," Roh Keon-ki, Seoul's deputy minister for trade negotiations, said during a KIEP seminar.

"The two nations should further deepen the alliance in terms of economy, supply chains, and advanced technologies," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114