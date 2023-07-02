 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Hyundai Pharm recalls top hair-loss drug for containing dementia tablets

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 2, 2023 - 16:19       Updated : Jul 2, 2023 - 16:19
A captured image shows Hyundai Pharm's Minoxidil (Korea Pharmaceutical Information Center)
A captured image shows Hyundai Pharm's Minoxidil (Korea Pharmaceutical Information Center)

Hyundai Pharm, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, is recalling some 20,000 bottles of Minoxidil, a drug for hypertension that is also widely used for treating hair loss, following a report by a pharmacist that a Minoxidil bottle was found to have contained tablets of the dementia drug, Tamirin, instead of Minoxidil, according to news reports on Sunday.

The company said both Minoxidil and Tamirin bottles are produced at the same manufacturing facility, saying some Tamirin bottles were mistakenly labeled as Minoxidil.

The company said it is waiting to receive disciplinary measures from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

According to the ministry, the Minoxidil bottles that have been recalled were all produced on May 15 bearing serial number 23018. The agency has publicized the recall process to prevent cases of misuse.

Minoxidil is one of Korea's top-selling hair-loss drugs. In the first five months of this year, sales are estimated to have exceeded 2.1 billion won ($1.6 million). A total of 19,991 bottles -- almost 12.5 percent of last year’s sales -- are being recalled.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114