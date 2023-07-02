 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Posco International seeks to go carbon-neutral by 2050

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 2, 2023 - 14:31       Updated : Jul 2, 2023 - 14:31
Posco International’s LNG terminal in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province (Posco International)
Posco International’s LNG terminal in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province (Posco International)

Posco International said Sunday it will achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2050 in pursuit of establishing its position as a global environmental company.

Under the new road map recently approved by its board, the company plans to reduce carbon emissions by 37 percent by 2030 compared to its emissions level in 2021. Ultimately, the company said, it aims to achieve “net zero” by 2050.

The company will reduce carbon emissions in both direct and indirect ways. While reducing greenhouse emissions directly, it will also secure carbon credits by expanding the production of renewable energy.

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions directly, the company will transfer its key power plant in Incheon into a hydrogen-powered plant in phases. Carbon capture storage, or CCS technologies, will be more widely adopted, with plans to set up related storage facilities in the oceans near Korea and Southeast Asia.

The company also will secure more certified emission reductions, or CER, through solar power, onshore and offshore wind power. Adding to its existing 14.5-megawatt solar power plant and 62.7-megawatt onshore wind plant in Shinan, South Jeolla Province, it aims to secure an additional 2.5 gigawatts of electrical power from its offshore wind power business by 2050.

“Posco International, which started as a merged entity this year, aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for carbon neutrality across the whole energy value chain and establish itself as a global eco-friendly energy company,” the company said in a statement.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114