LG Electronics said Sunday it is launching a new self-service kiosk that is more accessible to people with limited vision and other physically handicapped users. The new touch-screen kiosk features a Low Vision mode displaying a clearer screen with larger letters and a Low Position mode which lowers the menu for wheelchair users. The tech giant plans to launch a Voice Assistant mode equipped with tactile keypads for use at local franchise restaurants later this year.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com