 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Toss selected as preferred bidder for Shinsegae's payment services

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 18:19       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 18:19
(Toss)
(Toss)

South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said Friday it selected Viva Republica, the operator of Korean fintech unicorn Toss, as a preferred bidder to acquire the group's payment services.

The entire stake of Shinsegae's mobile payment businesses SSG Pay and Smile Pay are up for sale. The two are estimated to have subscribers of 9.5 million and 16 million, respectively.

Toss will conduct a due diligence on Shinsegae's SSG Pay and Smile Pay in July to have their legal and financial circumstances investigated ahead of the sellout.

Shinsegae Group will also carry out a due diligence on Toss next month as the retail conglemerate plans to receive a part of the sale price in the form of Toss stocks. The assessment aims at evaluating Toss' stock value, as it is a unlisted company.

The Shinsegae Group official said that most of the details including the sale price have yet to be determined. "However, we are aiming to wrap up the process (of selling SSG Pay and Smile Pay) by the end of this year," he added.

Shinsegae Group's SSG Pay and Smile Pay, which serve as online payment services for the group's online shopping platform SSG.com and Gmarket, respectively, along with a slew of brands retailed by Shinsegae Group such as Starbucks, have been struggling to find a buyer since they were put up for sale in the beginning of the year.

Industry watchers say the reason for the sellout largely centers around the services' dim outlooks for generating profits in the future, with large firms such as Kakao Pay, Samsung Pay, and Naver Pay dominating the market share for domestic payment services.

"A company's own payment services help 'lock in' loyal customers with its benefits. Also, services reduce the fees that have to be paid by the companies to payment service operators. Consumer data such as purchase patterns can be collected and analyzed with the payment services as well," an industry source said.

"However, companies have to pour in a lot of money to sustain a working payment system. With the saturated domestic market for it, it is likely that Shinsegae Group deemed that its own payment services will have a difficult time generating profits on its own," he added.

According to Hanwha Investment & Securities, the total amount of transactions made with online payment services in Korea logged 132 trillion won ($99.8 billion) during the first half of 2022.

Transactions made through Kakao Pay took up 42.4 percent of total transactions, followed by Naver Pay and Samsung Pay at 24 percent each.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114