Another unregistered baby, already dead, discovered in Geoje

A nationwide crackdown on unregistered babies has discovered another nameless newborn, dead and buried in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The local police are currently conducting a search of a mountain where the child’s parents, currently under arrest, claimed to have buried the infant boy’s body.

According to the investigators Friday, the boy was born at a hospital on Sept. 5 last year. His parents claimed to have found him dead at home on Sept. 9, put his body in a plastic bag and buried it on a nearby mountain.

The parents said they couldn’t afford cremation.

It is the latest in a series of discoveries of unreported babies, as South Korea is seeking to plug a loophole in the country’s birth registration system.

Earlier this month, two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator at a home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Their mother has been arrested for double infanticide.