National

Another unregistered baby, already dead, discovered in Geoje

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:26       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:43
(123rf)
(123rf)

A nationwide crackdown on unregistered babies has discovered another nameless newborn, dead and buried in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The local police are currently conducting a search of a mountain where the child’s parents, currently under arrest, claimed to have buried the infant boy’s body.

According to the investigators Friday, the boy was born at a hospital on Sept. 5 last year. His parents claimed to have found him dead at home on Sept. 9, put his body in a plastic bag and buried it on a nearby mountain.

The parents said they couldn’t afford cremation.

It is the latest in a series of discoveries of unreported babies, as South Korea is seeking to plug a loophole in the country’s birth registration system.

Earlier this month, two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator at a home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Their mother has been arrested for double infanticide.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
