[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Childe” (South Korea) Opened June 21 Adventure Directed by Park Hoon-jung Gwi Gong-ja (Kim Seon-ho) -- a name that roughly means "the nobleman" -- goes on a mysterious, mad chase after a boxer, Marco, from the Philippines to Seoul. Rookie actor Kang Tae-joo plays Marco, a Kopino -- mixed Korean Filipino -- in search of his father.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (US) Opened June 21 Animation Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos The Multiverse opens up in front of Spider-Man, where he discovers Spider Society, consisting of a variety of Spider-People. These heroes conflict when faced with a new threat, resulting in Spider-Man having to strive on his own to save those he loves.

“Elemental” (US) Opened June 14 Animation Directed by Peter Sohn Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after encountering a go-with-the-flow guy, water element Wade Ripple.