[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Childe”
(South Korea)
Opened June 21
Adventure
Directed by Park Hoon-jung
Gwi Gong-ja (Kim Seon-ho) -- a name that roughly means "the nobleman" -- goes on a mysterious, mad chase after a boxer, Marco, from the Philippines to Seoul. Rookie actor Kang Tae-joo plays Marco, a Kopino -- mixed Korean Filipino -- in search of his father.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
(US)
Opened June 21
Animation
Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos
The Multiverse opens up in front of Spider-Man, where he discovers Spider Society, consisting of a variety of Spider-People. These heroes conflict when faced with a new threat, resulting in Spider-Man having to strive on his own to save those he loves.
“Elemental”
(US)
Opened June 14
Animation
Directed by Peter Sohn
Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after encountering a go-with-the-flow guy, water element Wade Ripple.
“The Roundup: No Way Out”
(South Korea)
Opened May 31
Action
Directed by Lee Sang-yong
The third installment of the Korean action franchise returns with a detective Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joining a new squad, where he investigates a case involving a synthetic drug and a gang.