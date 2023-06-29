Monthlong summer Yeowoorak Festival explores future of traditional music

The National Theater of Korea's summer music festival Yeowoorak Festival kicks off Friday, featuring collaborations across generations, cultures and genres that seek to redefine traditional Korean music.

Under the theme of “Homo Festivus,” the festival presents 12 performances until July 22 at the Daloreum Theater, the Haneul Round Theater and the Cultural Plaza.

Master pansori singer Yun Jin-cheol and shaman Kim Dong-eon will perform “Break a Common Law” on Friday. In this rare performance where pansori meets shamanistic ritual, the two will alternately perform two different renditions of the classic pansori "Simcheongga."

A total of 15 masked dancers and 11 musicians have teamed up for “Masquerade” to showcase the beauty of Talchum -- a traditional form of Korean mask dance -- which was designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2022. Prior to their Tuesday and Wednesday performances, the team will host a class at the Cultural Plaza on Saturday where participants can learn Talchum.

The lineup also includes a contemporary pansori titled “Paper Flower Garden,” which explores the myth of Jeju Island, on Saturday and Sunday, and a nongak performance, or traditional Korean music performed by farmers, on July 19-20.

While some performances will allow audiences to rediscover the charm of the traditional arts, others are dedicated to breaking down the boundaries of culture and genre.