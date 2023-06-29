Korean artists get spotlight in UK for second Korea Season

(From left) Media artist Kim Hee-cheon, Mover's artistic director Kim Seoljin, choreographer Kim Ki-su, choreographer Ahn Eun-me, new media artist Lee Jin-joon, KBS Symphony Orchestra's artistic planning team director Soh You-ri, and playwright Bae Sam-sik pose for photos after a press conference held at the Art Sonje Center, Seoul. (KOFICE)

Top Korean artists, ranging from dancers and classical musicians to visual artists will be highlighted across the UK as part of Korea Season, according to the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, an organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on Thursday.

Korea Season is the Culture Ministry’s project launched last year to enhance mutual cultural exchanges with other countries to create a solid foundation for sustainable cooperation and expand opportunities for Korean artists to advance in other countries. The first edition of Korea Season took place in Mexico last year.

The UK has been selected for this year’s edition to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the nation's diplomatic ties with South Korea.

This year’s program has been designed with three aspects in mind -- genre diversity, connectivity with cultural artists and institutions, and the expansion of regional exchanges from the capital city to local areas, KOFICE director Kim Do-yeon told reporters during a press conference Thursday.

The program has been running since the start of the year, with celebrated pianist Cho Seong-jin’s recital on Feb. 13 at the Barbican Centre in London.

B-boy group “Mover” participated in the Breakin’ Convention Festival 2023 from April 28 to 29 before touring nine cities from May 17 to June 14.

"I'm amazed by how much they were interested in us and aware of us," choreographer Kim Ki-su said.

Pianist and conductor Kim Sun-wook with the London Symphony Orchestra also took the stage at the Barbican Centre on May 17.

Another host of Korean artists are gearing up to showcase their creativity and virtuosity for the second half of the year.

Husband-and-wife team, Park Chung-woong and Ki Bo-mee, who together founded the Michelin-starred Sollip in London, will introduce Korea’s culinary culture at workshops on July 1 and 3.

Lee Jin-joon, a new media artist and professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, will open an exhibition at the ESEA Contemporary at the Korean Cultural Center UK. His solo exhibition, "Audible Garden," which runs from July 20 to Oct. 13, will explore the borders of nature and humanity.

"I've been contemplating what kind of work an Asian writer, specifically a Korean writer, should present in British society. Given my studies and experiences in the UK, I would like to showcase works that delve deeply into various philosophies from East Asia," Lee said.

Korea’s classical musicians will get a spotlight at the 76th Edinburgh International Festival from August 4 to 27, under the theme of “Focus on Korea.” There, the KBS Symphony Orchestra will perform Dvorak and Tchaikovsky with Korea’s rising cellist Han Jae-min as the first Korean orchestra to be introduced at the festival.

The Novus String Quartet on Aug. 8, Yeol Eum Son on Aug. 15 and Clara-Jumi Kang on Aug. 17 will be featured at intimate morning recitals.

The National Changgeuk Company of Korea will showcase “Trojan Women,” a Greek tragedy told in Korean "pansori" and "changgeuk" style, from Aug 9 to 11 at the Festival Theatre.

"I've always seen a huge potential in changgeuk's music and drama and wanted to incorporate the universal treasures of humanity, such as Greek tragedy or Western classics, into the format of chamber drama," said Bae Sam-sik, writer of “Trojan Women,” which premiered in 2016.

From Sept. 20 to 27, contemporary dancer Ahn Eun-me will showcase “Dragons” at the Barbican Centre in London and the Lowry in Manchester. "Dragons," which was developed via online meetings during the pandemic, brings together modern and traditional dance styles from across Asia.

At the end of November, the Hayward Gallery, located within the Southbank Centre in central London, will showcase video art work by the emerging media artist Kim Hee-cheon, whose work explores the concept of borders between reality and virtual worlds.