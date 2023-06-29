IU to cherish her 15 years with media art exhibition

Singer-songwriter IU is set to launch a media art exhibition in celebration of her 15th anniversary in July.

"IU is set to hold a media art exhibition 'Moment,' for around a month between July 21 until Aug. 20 at The Seouliteum in Seongdong-gu, Seoul," the singer's agency, Edam Entertainment, said Thursday.

The title "Moment," portrays IU's wish to cherish the memories she has made with her fandom, Uena, through the exhibition, the agency explained.

This is the singer's first media art exhibition.

According to the agency, it will include diverse creative contents infusing digital technology and media art that employees various objects and time. The venue will be divided into different concepts offering a variety of interactive elements for the visitors to immerse themselves in.

The exhibition is anticipated to add another unforgettable moment to Uena's memories with IU, the agency added.

The company revealed there may be another surprise event upcoming for the fans but did not give further details on it.

IU, who debuted in 2008, has since reigned as one of the most successful soloists here with self-produced megahits, such as "Through the Night," "Palette," "Blueming" and "Celebrity."

Last October, she held her concert "The Golden Hour” at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, one of the nation's biggest concert venues, as the first Korean female soloist to hold a standalone gig there.