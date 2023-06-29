 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

IU to cherish her 15 years with media art exhibition

IU's first media art exhibition "Moment," to take place in Seoul on July 21-Aug. 20

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jun 29, 2023 - 17:43       Updated : Jun 29, 2023 - 17:47
A coming soon poster for IU's upcoming media art exhibition
A coming soon poster for IU's upcoming media art exhibition "Moment," (Edam Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter IU is set to launch a media art exhibition in celebration of her 15th anniversary in July.

"IU is set to hold a media art exhibition 'Moment,' for around a month between July 21 until Aug. 20 at The Seouliteum in Seongdong-gu, Seoul," the singer's agency, Edam Entertainment, said Thursday.

The title "Moment," portrays IU's wish to cherish the memories she has made with her fandom, Uena, through the exhibition, the agency explained.

This is the singer's first media art exhibition.

According to the agency, it will include diverse creative contents infusing digital technology and media art that employees various objects and time. The venue will be divided into different concepts offering a variety of interactive elements for the visitors to immerse themselves in.

The exhibition is anticipated to add another unforgettable moment to Uena's memories with IU, the agency added.

The company revealed there may be another surprise event upcoming for the fans but did not give further details on it.

IU, who debuted in 2008, has since reigned as one of the most successful soloists here with self-produced megahits, such as "Through the Night," "Palette," "Blueming" and "Celebrity."

Last October, she held her concert "The Golden Hour” at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, one of the nation's biggest concert venues, as the first Korean female soloist to hold a standalone gig there.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114