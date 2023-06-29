[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Jun to drop 4th solo single in China

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Jun of Seventeen will put out his fourth solo digital single in China on July 4, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday. The teaser video for the upcoming single, “Psycho,” opened with a view of the idol's back and showed a box wrapped up in chains fall and a moving logo change from Limbo to Psycho. “Limbo” is his previous solo single that came out about nine months before. In the meantime, the band’s tenth EP “FML” from April is proving its staying power, having remained on the Billboard 200 for eight consecutive weeks -- a record streak for the band -- after hitting the chart at No. 2. The EP also continues building on its sales record. It sold more than 4.55 million copies in the first week, a K-pop record at the time, but added close to 1 million more over the last two months, a rarity in album sales. EXO to drop pre-release from 7th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

EXO will unveil a B-side track from its forthcoming seventh full-length album on Friday, said label SM Entertainment on Thursday. Pre-release “Hear Me Out” is a R＆B tune candidly revealing feelings to the loved one who is on the verge of making a commitment. It is the second song from the LP “Exist” to be released in advance. The first, “Let Me In,” was released on June 12 and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 33 regions. LP “Exist” will be rolled out on July 10. It is the band’s first new album in two years since the special album “Don’t Fight the Feeling.” Meanwhile, the band rescheduled filming a live performance that was planned for Wednesday. A local media report said that one of the members canceled right before the scheduled activity, suggesting there still might be grievances among the members, but the management firm said that they needed more time to practice. Treasure’s 1st subunit tops iTunes chart in 20 regions

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The first subunit from boy band Treasure T5 topped the iTunes top songs chart with its single “Move,” according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday. The single was also No. 1 on real-time music charts in Japan and No. 2 on LINE Music’s Top 100. The performance video for the song drew over 10 million viewers on YouTube in two days. The five members were full of excitement that the groovy dance number will let their different sides show, as they told through a statement on the day of the release. It is the first self-written song from Junkyu who gladly took on the challenge and focused on powerful yet restrained sensibility. Separately, Treasure will bring out its second studio album “Reboot” in August. TXT to air tour film on Disney Plus

(Credit: Big Hit Music)