[Best Brand] AK Golf, No. 1 online golf retailer, seeks offline expansion

AK Golf, the pioneering company that initiated online golf distribution in South Korea, has succeeded in driving golf popularization through innovative online distribution and a groundbreaking pricing system.

The domestic golf equipment market used to be dominated by expensive offline stores in each region, creating a closed market. However, AK Golf revolutionized the purchasing experience by offering an innovative way for consumers who opt for rational consumption. By transforming the traditional market into an online retail market system, AK Golf has enabled the widespread availability of diverse products at reasonable prices, playing a pivotal role in the democratization of golf in South Korea.

Currently, AK Golf continues to expand its reach to offline stores, recording consistent revenue growth. Starting with the opening of its first offline flagship store in Daebang, Yeongdeungpo-gu in 2011, AK Golf now operates a total of 70 directly managed stores nationwide, including 39 in the Greater Seoul area as of June 2023.

Through the increase in offline stores, AK Golf has achieved steady revenue growth year after year, reaching 50 billion won ($38.2 million) in 2015, and 220 billion won in sales last year. The company has doubled its revenue in just five years from 2016 to 2020 and achieved another twofold increase in revenue in the past two years.

Another significant factor in AK Golf's success is its strategic partnerships with world-renowned golf brand manufacturers such as TaylorMade, Callaway and Ping through their domestic branches. By acquiring a wide range of products through bulk purchases, the company offers customers more reasonable products without the need to visit multiple stores, as they are readily available at AK Golf.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, AK Golf is taking another leap forward to become the offline market leader. In line with evolving customer needs, the company aims to maximize customer satisfaction by expanding more platforms for customers to directly experience their products.