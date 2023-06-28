[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to hold 1st international tour from August

(Credit: Source Music)



Le Sserafim announced plans for its first global tour, “Flame Rises,” on Wednesday. Le Sserafim announced plans for its first global tour, “Flame Rises,” on Wednesday. The group will begin the tour in Seoul with a two-day concert slated for Aug. 12-13 and head over to Japan to visit fans in three cities -- Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka. In September and October, the five members will perform in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Bangkok, Thailand. In the meantime, the quintet will release its second single in Japan, “Unforgiven,” on Aug. 23. It will be fronted by the Japanese-language version of “Unforgiven,” the titular track from its first studio album. The LP ranked No. 166 on the Billboard 200 rankings dated July 1, maintaining a spot on the chart for seven consecutive weeks after entering the chart at No. 6. Blackpink’s Jisoo logs 300m views with ‘Flower’ music video

Jisoo of Blackpink has garnered 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for her solo single “Flower,” according to label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. Jisoo of Blackpink has garnered 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for her solo single “Flower,” according to label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The video was unveiled on March 31 and landed atop the platform’s worldwide trending list, before receiving 100 million views in seven days. “Flower” also amassed 200 million streams on Spotify as of Wednesday, in the shortest time for a female K-pop solo musician. The single is from her first solo EP “Me” that sold more than 1.17 million copies in the first week, becoming the first million-selling album from a female K-pop solo artist. The song was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 64 regions and No. 2 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US. It hit UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 38, the highest rank for a female K-pop solo act. Seventeen’s 10th EP stays on Billboard 200 for 8th week

Seventeen extended its stay on Billboard 200 for the eighth week in a row with its 10th EP “FML,” according to the chart dated July 1. It is the longest streak for the 13-member act on the main albums chart. The EP debuted on the chart at No. 2, a career-high for the band. It sold more than 3 million units on the first day setting a world record, and over 4.55 million in the first week, breaking a K-pop record. Now in its ninth year, the band reissued all of its previous albums recently. All eight made the top 10 on a local tally for daily physical album sales. Separately, the bandmates will take to the stage in Seoul on July 21-22 for a concert and tour five cities in Japan from Sept. 6. Ive hits 100m Spotify streams with ‘I Am’

