[Best Brand] Emro seeks to lead innovation in supply chain management

South Korean supplier relationship management vendor Emro has been leading the digitalization of the purchasing process between companies and their suppliers, improving accuracy and efficiency in overall procurement operations.

Founded in 2000, Emro has been conducting next-generation procurement system projects with leading companies in various industries such as Samsung, Hyundai Motor, LG and SK. Through these projects, Emro has incorporated specialized purchasing processes and functions tailored to each industry.

Since 2016, the company has also developed artificial intelligence-based software and cloud technologies that predict future demands and price fluctuations of key materials. Starting in 2019, Emro has introduced various AI software utilizing natural language processing technology, time-series data analysis, and prediction technology and launched emroCloud, the first domestic supply chain management cloud service. The company plans to further enhance its risk management capabilities in the rapidly changing market.

Additionally, Emro has expanded its customer base to include medium-sized and small businesses by providing a standardized purchasing system through emroCloud, enabling cost-effective and rapid implementation. Since its release in 2019, emroCloud has gained increasing demand from leading next-generation companies such as Hybe, Woowa Brothers, and Hansung Motor, securing more than 140 customer companies.

From 2024, Emro aims to go beyond being the top player in the domestic market and become a global software company by venturing into the international market, starting with the United States, through its integrated SCM Software as a service platform.

As part of its global expansion, Emro joined hands with Samsung SDS and US-based supply chain planning platform provider o9 Solutions, to complete the development of an integrated supply chain management platform by the end of this year, while going global starting with the US next year.

With its expertise in procurement systems and supply chain management, Emro is poised to contribute to the digital transformation and efficiency enhancement of businesses not only in Korea but also worldwide.