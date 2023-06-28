Head of construction giant hands out cash to hometown residents

Every household in a small rural village in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, received cash gifts up to as much as 90.2 million won ($69,000) per household in the past month.

The generous donor was Lee Joong-keun, the 82-year-old founder of local housing developer Booyoung Group, who grew up there in poverty and wanted to express his “thanks to the support of villagers.”

According to the conglomerate, all 280 households in its chairman's hometown of Unpyeong-ri were wired cash, ranging from a minimum 26 million won to a maximum 90.2 million won after tax deduction.

The amount varied depending on the number of years the householders resided in the village. The longer residents had lived there, the larger the amount.

“The chairman didn’t intend for this to be publicly disclosed. His sole purpose was to express gratitude to those who have preserved his hometown throughout the years,” the group said, while clarifying that the donations are from Lee’s personal coffers.

The monetary gifts are part of Lee’s donations of cash, gifts and books worth a total 240 billion won to his hometown.

Lee, who is the chief of the 22nd largest company in Korea with some 21 trillion won in assets, is known for his philanthropy. He has built more than 120 dormitories and libraries for schools here and more than 600 elementary schools in Southeast Asia.

The current Booyoung chairman came from humble beginnings. Born in 1941, he eventually left his hometown to study political science and diplomacy at Konkuk University in Seoul. But he failed graduate and left the school during his junior year to join the Air Force halfway due to financial difficulties.

He received an honorary degree from the university in 1997 in recognition of his achievements. He went on to earn a master’s and doctorate degree in public administration at Korea University.

He founded and became the CEO of the now-defunct Woojin Construction Co. Ltd. from 1976 to 1983.

Lee established Samjin Engineering in 1983, and successfully cultivated a company that specializes in rental housing, the first of its kind in the country. He later changed the company’s name to Booyoung and expanded its portfolio to include hotels, golf clubs and resorts.

Despite his accolades, Lee has been under repeated scrutiny on allegations of tax evasion and embezzlement. He was sentenced to over two years in prison for embezzlement in 2020, but was released early in 2021 on special pardon.

Booyoung is one of the most mysterious conglomerates in Korea, as the company and all of its affiliates remain unlisted, and most of its stocks are owned by family members. Between 1993 and 2012, the company has been in breach of more than 13 major violations, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

Due to its exclusive cross-sharing structure, Lee is estimated to hold some 98.67 percent of the group’s managerial ownership, including shares owned by his sons, according to the Financial Supervisory Service data.

Lee is also the current chairman of the Korean Senior Citizens Association, dedicated to promoting the rights and welfare of elderly Koreans.