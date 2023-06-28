[Best Brand] Starbucks Korea offers camping gear in seasonal giveaway

Starbucks Korea is putting forward a 2023 summer promotional event showcasing five gift items including side tables in three color options and two types of Starbucks-themed pans and plates until July 10 at its stores nationwide.

The seasonal event, called the e-Frequency reward program, has been taking place biannually in South Korea since 2013, providing limited-edition goods to Starbucks members who purchase a total of 17 drinks, including three mission drinks. This year's theme, "Summer On," conveys the message of joy in feeling Starbucks anywhere this summer.

The gift items for this year's event include the side tables in collaboration with the global outdoor brand Helinox and the pans and plates produced by Neoflam, a kitchenware specialist recognized for its technology and quality.

Available in green, ivory, and brick orange, the company said, the compact camping side table offers special colors and designs that capture Starbucks' unique sensibility, enhanced by Helinox's excellent technological capabilities.

Starbucks’ pan and plate come with wooden handles on both sides for safer use, made of and are lightweight and convenient ceramic-coated aluminum.

To minimize customers' offline waiting time, Starbucks Korea incorporated a mobile reservation system for heightened convenience, having the gift distribution carried out in five rounds. Through the Gift Reservation section in the Starbucks mobile application, customers can visit the designated store after making reservations via their mobile devices during the promotion period.

The company said the number of people who accessed its mobile application surged almost 50 percent on average on May 25, the first day of the event, compared to the day before. The figure was also found to have jumped by up to 80 percent during specific time slots, proving keen interest in the event among coffee lovers here.