 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Five-star hotel in Gangnam found in violation of food safety laws

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:57       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:57
Josun Palace Gangnam's buffet restaurant, Constans (Josun Palace Gangnam website)
Josun Palace Gangnam's buffet restaurant, Constans (Josun Palace Gangnam website)

Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection, Seoul Gangnam, was found to be in violation of food safety laws during an inspection by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on May 22, the ministry said Wednesday.

Constans, Josun Palace's buffet restaurant, was found to have ingredients past their expiration date, according to the ministry. The restaurant is renowned for its luxurious dining experience, evident in its pricing of 160,000 won ($122) for weekday lunches and 185,000 won for weekend lunches.

Opened in May 2021, Josun Palace Gangnam is the exclusive brand of Josun Hotel & Resort, owned by Shinsegae Group.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has requested that the Gangnam-gu Office take administrative action against the hotel.

An official from Josun Palace Gangnam told The Korea Herald on Wednesday that the items found to be in violation were not food items served to customers.

"They were spices that had been purchased for menu development purposes during the early stages of the restaurant's opening. We kept them separately in the back storage of the restaurant's kitchen as unused ingredients," the official said.

According to the hotel official, the two spices that were in violation, oregano powder and white pepper, had expiration dates of May 5 and May 9, respectively.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a total of 39 out of 3,881 establishments recently inspected were found to be in violation of food safety violations. They included kids cafes, PC rooms, pet cafes, comic book cafes, screen golf venues, wedding halls, funeral halls and hotels.

Violations were also found at High1 Grand Hotel in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, and Seaes Hotel and Resort in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114