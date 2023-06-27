 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Recruits at military boot camps to be allowed to use mobile phones from next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2023 - 20:07       Updated : Jun 27, 2023 - 20:07
A soldier looks at an app that offers various benefits to soldiers with certified identification on a smartphone. (SK Telecom)
A soldier looks at an app that offers various benefits to soldiers with certified identification on a smartphone. (SK Telecom)

South Korea's military manpower agency said Tuesday that new recruits at boot camps will be able to use mobile phones for one hour on weekends and holidays starting from July 3.

The change is part of moves to allow enlisted troops to use mobile phones.

In May, the defense ministry said it plans to expand a trial program allowing enlisted troops to use mobile phones on their bases later this year.

From July through December, the program will be applied to some 60,000 enlistees, around 20 percent of the total, up from some 17,000 troops involved in its previous round that ran from June to December last year.

Enlistees used to be barred from carrying mobile phones for security reasons.

But the ministry introduced the program to explore the possibility of its wider application amid a growing sense that it can help troops touch base with their families and friends, and search for information, including about employment.

Under the expanded program, troops will be allowed to use personal phones from morning roll call, usually at around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., through 9 p.m. in line with rules that ensure the use of their phones will not affect their obligations or cause any security issues.

Currently, troops can use and possess phones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114