Shin Gu says ‘Freud’s Last Session’ could be his last play

Shin Gu (right) speaks at a press conference held in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

When asked to recite a line from his latest play, Shin Gu adjusted his posture and transformed himself into Freud. “When I was a child, the two of us were walking down the street. When a man knocked his hat off, the man shouted at him, ‘Jew! Get off the sidewalk!’” Starting his lines quietly, the 86-year-old's voice crescendoed into a bellow, stunning the audience. Returning for the third season, following previous runs in 2020 and 2022, Shin is set to play Freud in “Freud’s Last Session,” which will run at TOM Theater in Daehangno, July 8 - Sept. 10. The two-person play by American playwright Mark St. Germain premiered in New York in 2009. The story envisions a fictional meeting between atheist Sigmund Freud and Christian C. S. Lewis, exploring witty, intellectual discussions on religion, politics, love and life.

(From left) Nam Myeong-ryeol, Shin Gu, Lee Sang-yun and Kai pose for a group photo after a press conference in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

During the March 2022 season, the actor was hospitalized but has since recovered after heart surgery. He has been been in plays such as “The Pope,” My Heart Leaps Up When I Behold a Rainbow in the Sky” and “Salut D'Amour.” “As a human being, my time is nearing,” he said during a press conference held in Jongno-gu on Thursday. “No one can predict, but this could be my last play. I am grateful that young actors are taking this work seriously,” added Shin, as he looked on at cast members Lee Sang-yun and Kai sitting next to him. Shin had said earlier in a press release earlier that he "wishes to properly leave behind a legacy of his favorite work.” Even though this is the play's third season, Shin said there are still parts that the cast don't fully understand and that they are doing their best to interpret the lines to the best of their ability. “I wonder how the audience can grasp the play if we let the lines slip by. It’s important to clearly convey the story,” Shin said.

Poster for "Freud’s Last Session" (Park Company)