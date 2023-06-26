International conference to look into digital technology's role in English education in Seoul

Poster for the 2023 Joint International Conference on ELT in Korea (KATE)

Ten major English-language education societies based in South Korea will hold a joint academic conference to discuss issues arising in English language teaching amid the ongoing digital transformation.

The 2023 Joint International Conference on ELT in Korea will begin its three-day session on July 6 at Konkuk University in Seoul, with the theme “English Language Education in the Era of Digital Transformation: Opportunities, Connectivity and Sustainability,” the Korea Association of Teachers of English announced Monday.

The annual conference has been a venue for English education experts to analyze relevant issues in the education scene and discuss approaches to dealing with them.

In this year’s sessions, scholars from different countries will gather ideas about issues including educational methods using digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Edu-tech firm Riiid CEO Jang Young-jun will appear as a guest speaker to talk about progress, challenges and the real-world impact of AI technology in education.

As well as digital education issues, this year’s event revolves around English education in future society and changes in the Suneung, Korea's college entrance examination.

The conference will align with a training program for primary and secondary education teachers in South Korea. Teachers can participate in the program face-to-face or via videos of the session on the conference’s official website.

There will also be opportunities for teachers to share how they are dealing with ongoing changes in the education scene.

More information, including how to register for the 2023 Joint International Conference on ELT in Korea, can be found at the conference’s official website.