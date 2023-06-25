Lovebug outbreak spreads in Seoul

An outbreak of lovebugs, a species of March fly that remains in pairs, has spread rapidly to areas across Seoul over the weekend, according to reports from authorities Sunday.

In 2022, several complaints were filed about lovebugs in northwestern Seoul and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. However, this year, the outbreak has spread to other districts, such as Dongdaemun-gu and Seongdong-gu in eastern Seoul, and Gwanak-gu in southern Seoul, authorities said.

Lovebugs aren’t toxic or harmful, but they have become a nuisance following invasions of residential areas and local shops, where they tend to stick to clothing and vehicles.

Yang, an office worker who lives in Eunpyeong-gu, one of the worst-hit districts in Seoul said, “I like to open my windows at least once a day to bring in fresh air. But I can’t do that anymore because I’m worried that they’ll fly into my house.”