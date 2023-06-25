S. Korea calls for peace through strength on 73rd Korean War anniversary

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a national ceremony marking the start of the Korean War held on Sunday at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)

South Korea's prime minister on Sunday called for the establishment of genuine peace by further strengthening the military, saying that North Korea's persistent missile and nuclear threats are driven by an outdated mindset and perceptions stemming from the Korean War.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivered a speech during a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War on June 25. The Korean War began 73 years ago in 1950 when North Korea launched a sudden and armed invasion of South Korea with the goal of unifying the Korean Peninsula under the communist North Korean leadership.

"Even to this day, North Korea has yet to awaken from the futile delusion of the Korean War. The country persists in undermining the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the international community through successive missile launches and the ongoing threat of nuclear tests," Han said during the ceremony in Seoul.

"The government will protect our security, not by relying on North Korea's deceptive intentions for false peace, but through strong self-defense," he said.

Han emphasized that the Korean War, which lasted for 1,129 days, claimed the lives of around 175,000 South Korean armed forces and members of the United Nations coalition consisting of 22 countries, leaving more than 28,000 individuals missing.

Millions of people -- men, women and children -- tragically lost their lives or sustained injuries, while tens of millions of people endured the anguish of separation.

"The Korean War, initiated by North Korea's armed invasion in the early morning of June 25, 1950, stands as the greatest tragedy in the history of our nation," Han said. "The war left the entire country in ruins."

The South Korean prime minister underscored that a crucial foundation of national security lies in collaborating with countries that uphold universal shared values, such as liberal democracy.

Han elucidated that President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the United States in April presented an opportunity to elevate the South Korea-US alliance, which was established 70 years ago, into a "nuclear-based security alliance."

"Furthermore, the strained relationship between South Korea and Japan is also progressing towards a forward-looking cooperative relationship, and therefore, the security cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan will be further strengthened."