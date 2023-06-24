 Back To Top
World
World

Russia declares 'anti-terrorist operation regime' in Moscow

By AFP
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 15:48       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 15:48
A view of Kremlyovsky Drive leading to Red Square. (TASS-Yonhap)
Russia on Saturday declared an "anti-terrorist operation regime" in Moscow and the Moscow region, after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to overthrow Russia's military leadership and claimed control of a key military headquarters in the south.

"With the aim of preventing possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, an anti-terror operation regime has been introduced," the country's national anti-terrorist committee said in a statement quoted by Russian agencies. (AFP)

