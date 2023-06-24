 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Samsung chairman celebrates 55th birthday in Vietnam

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 13:20
This photo, unveiled on Saturday, shows Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left) greeted by President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right) and his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thoung (right) during a dinner party in Hanoi on Friday. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)
This photo, unveiled on Saturday, shows Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left) greeted by President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right) and his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thoung (right) during a dinner party in Hanoi on Friday. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong celebrated his birthday Friday during his trip to Vietnam along with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee turned 55.

In a dinner event hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thoung at International Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Lee was greeted with a birthday cake and musical performance. Samsung Electronics runs plants for smartphones that sell in about 130 countries, as well as for home appliances. It also opened a research and development center in Hanoi in December 2022.

This was part of the event at which Yoon and Thoung stressed the need to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, according to Yoon's office.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
