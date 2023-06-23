Lamborghini to launch Revuelto hybrid sports car in Korea

Lee Jong-bok (from left), head of Lamborghini Korea, and Francesco Scardaoni, Asia Pacific regional director of Lamborghini, pose for a photo after a press conference at Times Aerospace Korea in Gimpo on Friday. (Lamborghini Korea)

Lamborghini said Friday it would be launching its first plug-in hybrid high-performance sports car, the Revuelto, in Korea.

“Revuelto sets another big milestone for Lamborghini’s new flagship vehicle. This is an important moment for us to launch the car model here in Korea,” Francesco Scardaoni, Asia Pacific regional director of Lamborghini, said at a press conference in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

Named after a Spanish fighting bull, Revuelto merges the best of Lamborghini’s heritage and design, and innovation, Scardaoni said.

"We’re one of the small number of car manufacturers keeping a V12 engine in our car lineups, an essential component required in delivering the distinctive sporty vibe for the drivers," he added.

“But following the transition toward electrification, we plan to embark on the journey toward electrification starting with the high-performance plug-in hybrid sports car Revuelto.”

Under the grand electrification road map to invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) by 2028, the Italian carmaker plans to electrify the entire product range by 2024.

“Revuelto is not like other hybrid cars, which have compromised driving performance. It shows 30 percent stronger power output and 30 percent less carbon emissions compared to our gas-powered cars,” said Kim Seung-chan, senior sales and marketing area manager at Lamborghini Korea.

The car has installed Lamborghini’s signature V12 engine and additional three electric motors, increasing the horsepower to 1,015. It can reach over 350 kilometers per hour and 100 km in 2.5 seconds.

Kim added that the car was not only faster but more powerful than the brand’s other models, and had a chassis that was 10 percent lighter and 25 percent stiffer.

Its gear box, attached to the third electric motor, adopts the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which add power to the rear wheels. It offers faster speed and smoother transmission than the brand’s Huracan equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch, according to Kim.

Lamborghini has opened the official order for Revuelto in Korea on the same day. The price of the hybrid sports car will be set at around 700 million won. Delivery is scheduled to be made next year.