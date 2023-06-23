 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Repeat offender gets commuted life sentence for robbery-murder

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 15:22       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 15:22
Kwon Jae-chan (Herald DB)
Kwon Jae-chan (Herald DB)

The Seoul High Court on Friday has commuted the death sentence of a 54-year-old man who robbed and murdered a woman, as well as killed an accomplice.

The man, Kwon Jae-chan, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being given a death sentence in June 2022.

The appellate said in a ruling that evidence to prove that his murder was premeditated was insufficient, while acknowledging that he had intended to rob the woman.

In December 2021, Kwon brutally choked the woman, whom the murderer was acquainted with, and stole a combined 15 million won ($11,500) from her in Incheon. He murdered an accomplice two days later.

Kwon is a repeat offender. In 1992, Kwon was sentenced six years of imprisonment for robbing and injuring a victim. Immediately after release from prison, Kwon was put behind bars for another four years for robbery-rape until 2002.

In 2003, he committed robbery and killed a pawn shop owner. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but he later got a commuted sentence of 15 years. He was released in 2018.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114