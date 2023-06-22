[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers 'Express Lunch' buffet Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant, the Market Kitchen, has launched its "Express Lunch" promotion, available until Aug. 31. The promotion offers the weekday lunch buffet for 98,000 won per person, a discount of over 30 percent off the regular price. The offer is valid for one hour from the time of reservation for weekday lunch visits only. The Market Kitchen offers a wide selection of international cuisines, from salad and seafood to artisanal cheese and premium ham. Authentic Korean dishes, Chinese specialties and Western favorites are prepared. Live stations are set up for noodles, barbecue and pizza. If the duration of visit exceeds one hour from the reserved time, regular buffet prices will apply. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers 3 types of bingsu Truffle red bean bingsu, Earl Grey mango bingsu and blueberry bingsu are on offer at Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong. Each dish is accompanied by red bean porridge, a beloved Korean traditional dish that has long been enjoyed during the hot summer seasons. The "Au Soleil Bingsu" promotion is available until Aug. 31 at the fourth floor lobby lounge and bar, Lumiere, from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The truffle red bean bingsu and earl grey mango bingsu are priced at 63,000 won, with the blueberry bingsu just 53,000 won. For more information, call (02) 2184-7310.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju to host gala dinner with Sollip Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents a gala dinner by guest chef Park Woong-chul of Sollip, the first Korean chef to earn a Michelin star in the UK. The exclusive dining experience will be served at Milieu, the Haevichi Hotel’s French fine dining destination, from Aug. 10 to 12. Park worked for five years at Haevichi as a founding member of Milieu, before relocating to London and opening Sollip. This summer’s gala dinner features 11 courses, combining Sollip’s signature dishes and French-style cuisine crafted from seasonal ingredients on Jeju Island. Forty seats are available each day by advance reservation, priced at 350,000 won per guest. For reservations, call (064) 780-8328.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils 'Taste of Summer' Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, has launched its summer barbecue promotion at the Terrace, featuring a live buffet station overlooking panoramic views of the city. The promotion includes a variety of international cuisines. At the buffet section, Italian, Chinese, Southeast Asian, American and Korean dishes are prepared. At the live cooking station, chefs will prepare Korean ginseng chogye salad, refreshing chilled chicken and vegetable dishes. The barbecue station delivers freshly cooked ribs, prawns, steak and crispy pork belly. The promotion ends Aug. 31. For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.