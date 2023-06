Kim Dong-sun, head of strategic management at Hanwha Galleria, speaks during a press conference held at the first Five Guys restaurant to open in South Korea in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Thursday. With the first store becoming fully operational from Monday, operator FG Korea said it aims to open at least 14 more Five Guys locations by 2028. (Yonhap)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com