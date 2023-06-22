[Herald Interview] Living witness recounts forging of US, South Korea's 'blood alliance'

Korean War veteran Lee In-bum recounts his experience of working with US Marine Aircraft Group 12 during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Ventral Hall of Patriots and Heroes in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

At the age of 16, Lee In-bum made his way to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, in July 1951 amid the chaos of the Korean War that had broken out the year before and torn the nation into pieces. Although he was too young to officially enlist in the South Korean military, he was set on finding a way help defend his homeland against the forces of North Korea and China. Through his service, the war veteran said he bore witness to the making of the "blood alliance" between South Korea and the United States. "I clearly understand the true significance of the blood alliance. I toiled along with them," the now 88-year-old Lee told The Korea Herald on Tuesday at the Veterans Hall of Patriots and Heroes in Seoul. The Herald sat down with Lee in commemoration of June 25 – the day the three-year Korean War began in 1950, sparked by North Korea’s sudden attack on the South. Driven by his genuine desire to make a meaningful contribution, Lee recalled how he approached the gates of K-18 Gangneung Air Base, where the US Marine Aircraft Group 12 under the auspices of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing was stationed. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the US Marine Corps in Gangwon Province, near the 38th parallel, Lee personally experienced the strength of the alliance. Lee was able to communicate with US forces as he learned English in the port city of Busan. During his time there, he actively supported the US forces by organizing and categorizing food supplies intended for South Korea. He said he picked up English by memorizing the English names of approximately 300 food commodities. Despite his young age, Lee earned the trust of the Marine Aircraft Group 12 and was entrusted with a crucial responsibility amid a prevailing manpower shortage during those challenging times. Lee was in charge of aircraft armament maintenance. He assembled fuses and affixed them to aerial bombs, ensuring their proper functionality. Additionally, he personally undertook the task of loading 13-kilogram bombs onto the US' Corsair fighter jets, preparing them for their imminent takeoff from the airfield.

A restored photo of the F4U-4 Corsair fighter jet deployed during the Korean War. (Photo courtesy of Gerry Metzler's Flicker)

More than 70 years have passed, but his memories of profound sacrifices made by US Marine aviators continue to stir the depths of Lee's heart. Lee was unable to contain his emotions as tears streamed down his face during the interview. He recalled the Marine pilots who bravely returned, their bodies and aircraft bearing the scars of enemy anti-aircraft fire. "The most heart-wrenching moment for me was when I saw fighter aircraft pilots, hit by enemy fire, return with scars. The emotions I experienced during those times are indescribable," Lee said.

Corsairs returning from a combat mission over North Korea circle USS Boxer as they wait for planes in the next strike to launch, Sept. 4, 1951. (US Navy/ National Archives and Records Administration)

There were instances where the planes' wings were damaged, or the canopy had shattered due to anti-aircraft fire. In some cases, the aircraft returned with only the engine and skeletal structure remaining, having endured hits from enemy anti-aircraft artillery. In certain situations, when pilots were unable to release a malfunctioning bomb, they had no alternative but to land with the bomb still attached, putting their lives at risk. As the aircraft made contact with the ground, the bomb would sway back and forth, causing sparks upon collision with the runway. "When I witnessed a fighter jet descending to land at the airfield with the bombs I had mounted, I was truly on pins and needles, fearful of the possibility of them exploding," Lee said. "It felt as though my heart was being torn apart, engulfed in flames. With such sentiments, I dutifully carried out my responsibilities. So when I loaded the bombs and witnessed the combat pilots taking off, I always silently offered prayers for their safe return." No matter how severe the damage, the US Marine pilots steadfastly towed the aircraft all the way to the runway partially to inform their fellow comrades about their status and to ensure that they would not be classified as missing in action. "I remember fighter pilots still managing to land in the airfield despite being injured and shedding blood," Lee recounted. "However, I couldn't witness those who lost their lives in the same manner. When someone perishes in the air, it usually indicates that their aircraft either exploded midair or crashed into enemy territory."

A group photo of US Marine Air Group 12 during the Korean War. The photo is courtesy of J.R. Boyer and Thomas C. Courson, Marines who served at K-6 airfield south of Seoul during the war. (US Forces Korea)

Throughout the Korean War, the MAG-12 played a pivotal role in a multitude of operations, successfully executing over 80,000 combat sorties against enemy troops, installations, vehicles, and crucial targets, as documented in a database provided by the US Marine Corps. Lee said the primary mission of MAG-12, stationed at the Ganggang Air Base, was to effectively impede the southward advancement of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, through impactful airstrikes. In a momentous occurrence, Lee and the US Marine forces valiantly assumed the defense of the Gangneung airbase during a harsh winter, coinciding with the Christmas season of 1951. Driven by crucial intelligence, they became aware of an imminent peril: thousands of Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers were mobilizing for a massive assault on Daegwallyeong Pass, located close to the airfield. "The presence and dedication of US forces has prevented the spread of communism, enabled us to rebuild the country and thrive. Words cannot express the depth of gratitude I feel. I constantly hold them in grateful regard, and even now," Lee said. "I always think about how many brave US soldiers lost their lives on the Korean front line. The number is in the tens of thousands. I am incredibly thankful for their sacrifice."

Marines of the First Marine Division pay their respects to fallen comrades during memorial services at the division's cemetery at Hamhung, North Korea, following the break-out from Chosin Reservoir in the winter of 1950. (US National Archives)

Inspired by the valor and commitment demonstrated by US pilots, Lee embarked on a new chapter by joining the South Korean Air Force in August 1954, following the cessation of the Korean War. However, confronted with financial hardships and the challenges of sustaining himself on his military salary, he decided to discharge from military service in order to seek better opportunities and support himself more effectively in August 1968. Lee underscored the paramount importance of the unwavering alliance between South Korea and the United States, highlighting its role as a crucial pillar for the prosperity and liberal democracy of South Korea. The alliance holds even greater significance considering South Korea's geographical proximity to major powers such as China and Russia. "How fortunate we are to live in a liberal democracy! But the abundance and comfort of our lives have led some to overlook the true value of these privileges."

Korean War veteran Lee In-bum poses for a photograph during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Ventral Hall of Patriots and Heroes in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)