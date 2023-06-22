[Photo News] Hyundai renews Japan push

Hyundai Motor Company has joined hands with Japanese lifestyle content company Culture Convention Club (CCC) to expand its presence in the Japanese market by offering future mobility services such as zero-emission vehicles. According to the Korean automaker, the two sides will also cooperate in setting up a global experience-based platform and in conducting data-based marketing activities. In this photo, Hyundai Motor Company CEO Chang Jae-hoon (left) and CCC CEO Yasunori Takahashi pose for a photograph next to Hyundai's all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5, during the partnership signing ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday.

