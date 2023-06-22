[Today’s K-pop] BTS returns to Billboard Hot 100 at No. 48 with ‘Take Two’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS placed its digital single “Take Two” on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 48. The single was dropped on June 9 in time to mark the 10th anniversary of debut for the superband. It also landed atop a series of other charts including Billboard 200 and Billboard Global excl. the US. The last time the septet hit the main albums chart as a group was a year ago when “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” debuted on it at No. 13. The song fronted its anthology album “Proof.” The album not only topped Billboard 200 but stayed on it for 41 weeks in a row. Meanwhile, all seven members made Billboard’s Hot 100 on their own, another record in K-pop history. In April, Jimin became the first K-pop solo artist to top the chart with “Like Crazy,” main track from EP “Face.” TXT teams up with Jonas Brothers

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together joined forces with Jonas Brothers and will drop digital single “Do It Like That” on July 7, announced label Bit Hit Music on Thursday. The band came across the demo of the single when it visited the US for its tour in May and wanted to release it in summer, and the pop rock band said yes to the proposal for the collaboration. Separately, the band’s “Hydrangea Love,” a B-side track from its upcoming second studio album in Japan “Sweet,” will be used as a theme song for Japanese drama “The Best Student ~ Last Dance of the Remaining Year,” that starts airing next month. The LP will be released on July 5. On July 1-2, the band will hit the stage at Kyocera Dome in Osaka for its ongoing world tour “Act: Sweet Mirage.” P1Harmony hits Billboard 200 for the 1st time with 6th EP

(Credit: FNC Entertainment)

Boy band P1Harmony debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 51 with its sixth EP “Harmony: All In,” according to the latest chart published on Wednesday in the US. The EP came out on June 8 and is the band’s first entry on the chart. The six-piece act landed atop Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and made Artist 100 as No. 35. Earlier this month, it signed with Creative Artists Agency, one of the largest in the US, gearing up to tap into the country. It has toured 12 cities in the US in February. P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with EP “Disharmony: Stand Out” and was named as one of the 11 K-pop boy groups to watch in 2023 by Grammy in May. Tempest to hold concerts in Japan in August

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)