Stalkers to be punished without victims' consent

Offenders accused of stalking or harassment will now face punishment, even without the need for victims' to consent to it, in a bill unanimously passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill, approved by the parliament, eliminates any possibility for stalking and harassment offenders to negotiate an out-of-court settlement with the victim, a practice that has often left victims vulnerable to coercion or retaliation. All 246 lawmakers present in the plenary session voted for the bill.

The new rule will be in effect upon promulgation, and will apply retroactively no matter when the stalking offense occurred. It was President Yoon Suk Yul's election campaign pledge when he was running for president in 2022.

This bill came two years after the special law criminalizing stalking and harassment in Korea came into effect in October 2021. According to the special law, stalking offenders are punishable with up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 30 million won ($23,210). Those who used dangerous objects while stalking can face up to a five-year jail term or up to a 50 million won fine.

The revision to punish a stalking offender regardless of the victim's consent was proposed by the Ministry of Justice last year. Due to the specific clause requiring the victim's consent for the offenders to receive criminal punishment, offenders "often threatened the victim and forced them to reach a settlement outside the courtroom to avoid conviction," according to the government.