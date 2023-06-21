First ladies Kim, Macron exchange culture, arts

First Ladies Kim Keon-hee and Brigitte Macron met on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Paris to rally support for the 2030 Busan Expo, and exchanged ideas on culture and arts during a friendship luncheon on Tuesday in Paris.

The event took place at the Elysee Palace, with French First Lady Macron extending the invitation.

Kim expressed the importance of strengthening mutual understanding and expanding exchanges in culture and art between Korea and France, as both countries share a deep interest in these fields. According to a written statement released by Yoon's spokesperson, Lee Do-woon.

The spouses of the two leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in design and gardening between their respective countries. Kim highlighted the abundance of talented young designers in Korea, lamenting that “their skills are not widely recognized on the global stage.” She emphasized the need for more efficient pathways for these designers to gain international exposure.

Macron shared the view and pledged to invite Korean designers to the upcoming Paris Design Week, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their work on a global platform.