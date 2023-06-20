 Back To Top
National

Yoon, Macron discuss tech cooperation, regional security

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 20, 2023 - 20:44       Updated : Jun 20, 2023 - 20:44
President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron (Yonhap)

PARIS -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation on tech and future industries, regional security and North Korea, ahead of the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions held on Tuesday.

At the summit held at the Elysee Palace during lunch hour, Yoon underscored the significance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in cutting-edge technologies and future strategic industries, particularly in the midst of uncertain and complex global crises.

“President Macron (and I) will discuss ways to promote practical economic cooperation and establish a stable supply chain,” he was quoted as saying in a joint statement released after the summit. “We will also seek cooperation in future strategic industries such as space and aviation.”

The leaders also discussed the imperative of addressing security concerns in Ukraine and North Korea, emphasizing the need for responsible actions as members of the international community.

“World peace is threatened by the war in Ukraine,” Yoon said. “President Macron has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine more than any other European leader.”

Yoon has vowed to cooperate closely with the international community, including France, and actively provide support for peace and reconstruction in Ukraine. “As a nation of global responsibility, the Republic of Korea seeks to contribute to ... a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The leaders also pledged to address concerns regarding North Korea, expressing their commitment to taking responsive measures.

“North Korea‘s nuclear and missile threat is a challenge to world peace beyond the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia,” Yoon said. “Regarding North Korea’s illegal provocations in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the Republic of Korea, as the next non-permanent member of the Security Council, will work closely with France, a permanent member, to respond.”

South Korea was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council earlier this month, securing its position for the 2024-2025 term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
